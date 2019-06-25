Kansas City police investigate death of transgender person - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City police investigate death of transgender person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the death of a transgender person whose body was found at an abandoned home.

Police Sgt. Adam Painter says the body was found Tuesday morning on the porch of the home. The victim showed obvious signs of trauma but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Kansas City Star reports neighbors told police they heard an argument followed by several gunshots near the house.

Police described the victim as a transgender person with had male anatomy but dressed as a woman.

No other details were immediately available.

