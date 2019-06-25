Kentucky businesses awarded grant to fight opioid epidemic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky businesses awarded grant to fight opioid epidemic

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center has been awarded about $700,000 in grant money to identify how businesses can prevent opioid addiction in the workplace and help employees recover.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports the Center's director, Beth Davisson, announced the Opioid Response Program for Businesses on Monday. She says the Office of Drug Control Policy gifted $350,000 and private donors matched it. The program's goal is to work with businesses to provide free audits of human resources policies and procedures related to addiction and recovery.

Davisson said businesses put funds and policies toward helping employees recover from diseases such as cancer or diabetes, but aren't equipped to help workers through addiction recovery.

She says the grant will also fund a study on how the opioid epidemic is affecting Kentucky's workforce.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.