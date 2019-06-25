Bevin: Trump, Pence 'committed' to boost his reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says he's expecting campaign visits from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to support his reelection campaign this year.

Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday that both Trump and Pence are "committed to coming" to Kentucky and each could potentially visit Kentucky multiple times in the coming months.

Bevin made the comments during radio interviews on WKDZ and WMDJ.

The governor is an outspoken supporter of Trump, who won Kentucky by a landslide in his 2016 election to the White House. Bevin has made joint appearances with a series of Trump administration officials in the past year.

Bevin is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in this year's election in the bluegrass state.

