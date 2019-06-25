Bevin: Trump, Pence 'committed' to boost his reelection bid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin: Trump, Pence 'committed' to boost his reelection bid

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says he's expecting campaign visits from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to support his reelection campaign this year.

Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday that both Trump and Pence are "committed to coming" to Kentucky and each could potentially visit Kentucky multiple times in the coming months.

Bevin made the comments during radio interviews on WKDZ and WMDJ.

The governor is an outspoken supporter of Trump, who won Kentucky by a landslide in his 2016 election to the White House. Bevin has made joint appearances with a series of Trump administration officials in the past year.

Bevin is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in this year's election in the bluegrass state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.