Mattoon teacher who subdued shooter named Carnegie hero

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois teacher has been named a Carnegie hero after subduing a teen who opened fire at Mattoon High School in September 2017.

The Carnegie Hero Fund announced this year's honorees Monday, including 40-year-old teacher Angela McQueen of Mattoon . The award is given to those who risk their lives to save others and includes a financial grant. McQueen was cited for lunging at the teen as he began firing and forcing the gunfire toward the ceiling until the weapon emptied.

One student recovered from a gunshot wound. McQueen suffered minor hearing loss in both ears and has post-traumatic stress disorder. The Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports that the teen was convicted and is serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice until his 21st birthday.

