Gov. Pritzker to sign recreational marijuana bill

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Illinois will soon be the 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Governor JB Pritzker has scheduled a 10 a.m. legislation-signing ceremony in Chicago.

House Bill 1438 passed both the Illinois House and Senate in late May. The measure will allow residents 21 years or older to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of marijuana, while nonresidents could have 15 grams.

Patients approved for Illinois' existing medical marijuana program will be allowed up to five privately home-grown plants for personal use.

It goes into effect January 1, 2020.