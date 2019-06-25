Gov. Pritzker to sign recreational marijuana bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Pritzker to sign recreational marijuana bill

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Illinois will soon be the 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Governor JB Pritzker has scheduled a 10 a.m. legislation-signing ceremony in Chicago. 

House Bill 1438 passed both the Illinois House and Senate in late May. The measure will allow residents 21 years or older to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of marijuana, while nonresidents could have 15 grams. 

Patients approved for Illinois' existing medical marijuana program will be allowed up to five privately home-grown plants for personal use. 

It goes into effect January 1, 2020. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.