Shooter sentenced in death of Columbia man over drug deal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a Columbia man.

Richard Henry, of Overland, was sentenced Monday for voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of Leon Wilder.

Wilder's body was found on an Audrain County road. Investigators have said he was shot after an argument over a methamphetamine deal.

Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Traughber, of Columbia, and 40-year-old Arline Diedrich, of St. Ann, were sentenced earlier for their roles in Wilder's death.

Prosecutors believe Henry shot Wilder.

The Columbia Missourian reports Traughber coordinated a drug transaction between Wilder and Henry at the Welcome Inn in Columbia that led to the shooting.

Diedrich helped Henry get rid of the body and destroy evidence.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

