Finally, a rain-free day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Finally, a rain-free day

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has finally stopped raining, at least for the time being. A relatively cool start Tuesday morning with temperatures back in the low 60s, but light southwest winds will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. For once, no rain is in the forecast Tuesday, with just a few high thin clouds mixing with a lot of sunshine. 

The break from the rain chances is short-lived as more scattered showers and storms are possible by Wednesday afternoon with a few weak upper-level disturbances moving through. 

Pool lovers, lake lovers, we've got some weather for you on the way later this week as the heat and humidity turn up a bit. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

