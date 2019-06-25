Man ordered held in slaying of Chicago club security guard - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man ordered held in slaying of Chicago club security guard

CHICAGO (AP) - A second man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a popular Chicago nightclub has been ordered held without bond.

Jon Elliot Poole is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Sound Bar security guard Thurman Bailey on March 8. He was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Georgia, where he'd moved after the shooting.

It wasn't immediately known if Poole has legal representation.

During a bond hearing Monday, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jason Fisher said Poole took a gun from co-defendant Armond Williams after Williams wounded Bailey during a brawl outside the club.

Prosecutors say Bailey was the first to pull his gun during the fight, after the 37-year-old Williams and others with him got into a dispute with security.

