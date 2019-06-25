Historic Chicago church to hold final Mass next month - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Historic Chicago church to hold final Mass next month

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Archdiocese of Chicago says the final Mass at a historic city church that has fallen into disrepair will be held next month.

St. Adalbert Church has been around for more than 100 years, but church officials have said more than $3 million is needed to repair the building, including its towers.

Church officials say the last Mass will be July 14. In a statement, the Archdiocese of Chicago says after that the building will "no longer be a sacred space and may not be used for worship."

Several proposals are being considered for the future of the building.

The parish was founded in the 1870s and the current church was built in 1912.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.