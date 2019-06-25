Areas of Land Between the Lakes closed to remove debris - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Areas of Land Between the Lakes closed to remove debris

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says areas of Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be closed for several days so crews can clear storm debris.

A statement from the agency on Monday says three severe storms with high winds, heavy rains and lightning moved over Land Between the Lakes during the weekend. Forest Service crews began clearing roads and campgrounds on Friday, but trees have continued to fall.

U.S. Forest Service area manager Tina Tilley says several agencies are working to clear downed trees and restore power across Land Between the Lakes, which encompasses more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Roads where hazards have been identified are blocked with barricades. She urged the public to observe barricades and not venture into closed areas.

