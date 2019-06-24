Leaders decide to buy old buildings in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- You could soon find more parking near Marion's Old Town Square.

The Marion City Council voted to purchase two nearby buildings at Monday night's meeting that could be razed and turned into parking lots.

Council members agreed to buy both the old Marion Daily Republic and the Pali Kai buildings for nearly $100,000.

Mayor Mike Absher says he believes the buildings are both eye sores, and he would like to eventually tear them down to add extra parking near the square.

"It's putting our visitor glasses on and looking at our town like those that visit our town to see it," Absher said. "We just have some work to do and we are starting with this."

The city plans to use TIF funds to eventually pay for the those buildings to be demolished.