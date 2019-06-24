Illinois governor plans to sign recreational marijuana bill Tues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois governor plans to sign recreational marijuana bill Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to make Illinois the nation's 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
  
Pritzker has scheduled a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in Chicago. His staff listed the event on his schedule released late Monday night.
  
The law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.
  
Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.