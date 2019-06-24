Cape Girardeau helps to clean up after the storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The severe thunderstorms that went through Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 21 downed many branches and trees. The city has made available storm debris removal options through Public Works. You can see those here.

If you live in Cape Girardeau, and have fallen limbs and trees from Friday's storm, you can request a curbside pickup by calling Public Works at (573)339.6351 between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Limbs and branches must be:

Cut to a maximum 4-foot length preferred

Stacked in an orderly fashion at curb, but not in the road

Do not stack limbs near hydrants or signs

You can read more restrictions, or request a pickup online by clicking here.