The sunshine finally makes its return tomorrow

WSIL -- We kicked off the day with a bit of rain but it is FINALLY moving out of the area. Isolated showers and storms will continue to move out tonight leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a great day to get outdoors because it will finally be dry. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the entire day with high temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

A small chance for showers and storms is around the corner.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.