The sunshine finally makes its return tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The sunshine finally makes its return tomorrow

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- We kicked off the day with a bit of rain but it is FINALLY moving out of the area.  Isolated showers and storms will continue to move out tonight leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a great day to get outdoors because it will finally be dry.   Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the entire day with high temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

A small chance for showers and storms is around the corner.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.