The National Weather Service confirms Sunday tornado in Paducah

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to make Illinois the nation's 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The severe thunderstorms that went through Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 21 downed many branches and trees.
WSIL -- We kicked off the day with a bit of rain but it is FINALLY moving out of the area.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- People in Paducah began picking up the pieces and surveying the damage after a tornado slammed through town.
(WSIL) -- AFSCME members approved their new contract with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding is only getting worse in Gallatin County, where thousands of acres of farmland have already been destroyed.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The baby cut from his mother's womb on the far south side of Chicago joins his mother on a mural in the city.
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police have released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including footage that shows the actor with his face blurred and wearing a white rope he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.
