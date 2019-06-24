The National Weather Service confirms Sunday tornado in Paducah

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- People in Paducah began picking up the pieces and surveying the damage after a tornado slammed through town.

The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado went through Paducah on Sunday. That storm packed wind gusts up to 100 miles per hour. The high winds caused damage to businesses and buildings throughout the city.

Paducah resident Brittany Akers, says she had to take quick action to keep her family safe, after hearing the tornado sirens.

"I had to take shelter, I had to get my kid into the bathroom or into the hallway," says Akers.

Miranda Freeman, an employee at Traders Mall Fireworks, was inside its business tent when the storm hit.

"It was really traumatic," says Freeman.

She says the 20 to 30 minutes of the storm felt like it was a lifetime.

"It was very hard for us and I'm not going to lie. I screamed through the whole thing," Freeman adds.

She says she can now breathe easier after the storm and she's thankful God kept everyone safe.

Officials with Trader Mall Fireworks say the business will stay open despite the severe weather. The National Weather Service say they'll continue to survey the area for more tornadoes.