Judge: Kentucky must pay fees, costs in pension plan case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has ordered the state to pay more than $72,000 in attorneys' fees and costs in a lawsuit over the release of an economic analysis of Gov. Matt Bevin's administration's analysis of the 2017 pension reform plan.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Monday the Bevin administration intentionally violated the Kentucky Open Records Act in refusing to release a copy of the analysis. The Courier Journal reports Shepherd ordered the analysis be released and directed the state to pay fees and costs to the person requesting it.

A former attorney for state government and a member of the Kentucky Public Pension Coalition, Ellen Suetholz, requested the analysis. Her attorney said Suetholz is pleased with the ruling.

Bevin spokesman Woody Maglinger said the administration disputes the willful violation conclusion and plans to appeal.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.