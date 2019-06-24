Weather service surveying tornado damage in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a low-level tornado caused damage to a Kentucky Lake marina.

Meteorologist Kelly Hooper told the Courier Journal that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Marshall County at Moors Resort & Marina shortly after 5 p.m. CDT Sunday.

The weather service is still surveying the damage, as well as preliminary EF-1 tornado damage in Carlisle, Ballard and McCracken counties. The agency said its work will continue Tuesday.

An EF-1 tornado is considered moderate with winds from 86 mph to 110 mph.

