President eases restrictions on coal-fired power plants

(WSIL) -- President Donald Trump's plan to ease rules on coal-fired power plants comes as a relief to coal producers.

The president announced last week that he's giving states the ability to regulate carbon emissions from those plants.

Southern Illinois Power Cooperative (SIPC) President Don Gulley said, "Had President Obama's Clean Power Plan gone through, it could have shut SIPC down."

Gulley said the previous administration's plan to regulate coal plants would have been catastrophic in southern Illinois.

"In the midwest, coal is still a very predominant form of base load energy," Gulley said. "If you shutter coal plants in the state of Illinois, for example, coal would still be used to power the Illinois economy, the only difference is it would come from outside of the state."

President Trump is replacing President Obama's plan with his own: the Affordable Clean Energy Rule.

Instead of hard deadlines to reduce carbon emissions, the new rule allows states to draft their own rules within three years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said in the past that he wants to switch to all renewables by 2050 while also taking care of coal miners that could lose their jobs.

"While the president moves the country backward in the face of the threat of climate change, Governor Pritzker supports putting the state on a path toward 100% clean and renewable energy," Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.

Supporters of stronger restrictions on coal plants say those restrictions will lead to cleaner air and water, and help slow down the effects of climate change.

Gulley said SIPC is already switching to more renewable sources, but doing so by 2050 is not realistic.

"As we think about renewable energy, that is one piece, being good environmental stewards," Gulley said. "But you also have to have a reliable supply."

And he said coal is going to remain important in Illinois for decades to come.