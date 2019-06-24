Largest state employee union approves new contract - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Largest state employee union approves new contract

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- AFSCME members approved their new contract with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

A majority of the union's 40,000 members voted to approve the deal this weekend after negotiators reached a deal last month.

The contract includes up to $2,000 for each state employee up front, or $625 per year, and a nearly 12 percent pay increase over the life of the contract.

Union spokesman Jeremy Noelle said 99 percent of union members approved the deal, which is the union's first contract since June 2015.

"The feeling that I got from the ratifications that I did, they were very appreciative... (Pritzker) didn't have to do the $2,500 stipend," Noelle said. "It shows that he respects the work that state workers do."

The deal also includes a boost in paid maternity and paternity leave. The new agreement takes effect immediately and runs through June 30, 2023.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.