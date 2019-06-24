Largest state employee union approves new contract

(WSIL) -- AFSCME members approved their new contract with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

A majority of the union's 40,000 members voted to approve the deal this weekend after negotiators reached a deal last month.

The contract includes up to $2,000 for each state employee up front, or $625 per year, and a nearly 12 percent pay increase over the life of the contract.

Union spokesman Jeremy Noelle said 99 percent of union members approved the deal, which is the union's first contract since June 2015.

"The feeling that I got from the ratifications that I did, they were very appreciative... (Pritzker) didn't have to do the $2,500 stipend," Noelle said. "It shows that he respects the work that state workers do."

The deal also includes a boost in paid maternity and paternity leave. The new agreement takes effect immediately and runs through June 30, 2023.