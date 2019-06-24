Murphysboro school begins expansion project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro school begins expansion project

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO -- The Immanuel Lutheran School will soon have a new look. 

On Sunday, dozens gathered at the school for an official groundbreaking. 

Leaders say they'll be adding nearly 4,000 square feet to the current building.

The expansion includes plans for three new classrooms and several centralized offices.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year

