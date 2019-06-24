U.S. House approves Bost amendment to reform Cairo Housing Authority

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- The House of Representatives Monday unanimously approved an amendment offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost expressing Congress's will that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) fully implement changes recommended by its Office of Inspector General for Cairo's public housing system. Recommended reforms include stronger enforcement for uncooperative housing agencies, improved communication with HUD's regional personnel, and additional training for housing authorities brought under HUD control.

"Public housing in Cairo was not suitable for any human being to live," said Bost. "Despite terrible living quarters riddled with mold, rodents, and broken appliances, HUD inspectors gave these buildings a passing grade. While residents were forced to move far away from their homes, the housing authority's senior leadership was cashing in-- receiving excessive pay and other benefits, all on the taxpayers' dime. What happened in Alexander County may be one of the most extreme outcomes, but it's not the only place this has happened. My amendment would force HUD to implement the Inspector General's recommendations so that this will never happen again."

Bost's amendment was included as part of the House Transportation-Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill. Once the legislation is agreed to by the Senate, it will advance to the President's desk for his signature.