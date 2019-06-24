More crops in Gallatin County expected to flood

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding is only getting worse in Gallatin County, where thousands of acres of farmland have already been destroyed.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding is only getting worse in Gallatin County, where thousands of acres of farmland have already been destroyed.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The baby cut from his mother's womb on the far south side of Chicago joins his mother on a mural in the city.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The baby cut from his mother's womb on the far south side of Chicago joins his mother on a mural in the city.
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police have released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including footage that shows the actor with his face blurred and wearing a white rope he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police have released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including footage that shows the actor with his face blurred and wearing a white rope he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.
(WSIL) -- President Donald Trump's plan to ease rules on coal-fired power plants comes as a relief to coal producers.
(WSIL) -- President Donald Trump's plan to ease rules on coal-fired power plants comes as a relief to coal producers.
MURPHYSBORO -- The Immanuel Lutheran School will soon have a new look.
MURPHYSBORO -- The Immanuel Lutheran School will soon have a new look.
MARION -- Police say despite repeated attempts Sunday night to get a man to drop his weapon, he refused. That prompted one of the officers on scene to fire at the man to get the shotgun out of his hands.
MARION -- Police say despite repeated attempts Sunday night to get a man to drop his weapon, he refused. That prompted one of the officers on scene to fire at the man to get the shotgun out of his hands.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- The House of Representatives today unanimously approved an amendment offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) expressing Congress's will that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) fully implement changes recommended by its Office of Inspector General for Cairo's public housing system.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- The House of Representatives today unanimously approved an amendment offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) expressing Congress's will that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) fully implement changes recommended by its Office of Inspector General for Cairo's public housing system.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died after a tree fell on her car during Friday night's storms.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died after a tree fell on her car during Friday night's storms.