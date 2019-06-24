More crops in Gallatin County expected to flood

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding is only getting worse in Gallatin County, where thousands of acres of farmland have already been destroyed.

One of the farmers being impacted is Jason Bosaw, who farms around 13,000 acres of soy beans and corn.

Currently, about 2,000 acres of his land is under several feet of water, some of which has been flooded for several weeks.

"This year, this field was scheduled to go to corn," Bosaw explains. "Once June 5th hit, we still had water on it. We couldn’t do anything with it, so we prevent planted it."

He has levees around the land, but once the Ohio River rises several feet over flood stage (30 feet) they're no use.

"I mean, they talk about minor flooding being 33 feet of water. But depending on where you live, if you farm down here, that's major to us," he says.

Some of his fields look like rivers or lakes with water as far as the eye can see. One of those fields is 600 acres of already planted corn-- ruined.

"It will grow to a certain degree and then it gets enough moisture in it, and enough current coming through and it breaks it off," Bosaw says.

His concern is that the Ohio River is expected to crest on Wednesday at 39.5 feet, which is about three feet higher than predicted last week.

Bosaw says that will flood up to 1,500 additional acres of his crops and could be worse for neighboring farms that have more land than he does.

"Large farms are going to lose thousands and thousands acres, " he explains. "You know two-thirds of their crops."

Bosaw and many other farmers have crop insurance, but he says it's only enough to pay the bills.

"It's going to let you survive, but you're not going to make any money with it for sure," he adds.

Once some of the water recedes on the farmland, Bosaw says he'll try to plant some more soy beans and hope to make a small profit.