Green Party presidential candidate campaigns in Carbondale

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.
(WSIL) -- President Donald Trump's plan to ease rules on coal-fired power plants comes as a relief to coal producers.
MURPHYSBORO -- The Immanuel Lutheran School will soon have a new look.
MARION -- Police say despite repeated attempts Sunday night to get a man to drop his weapon, he refused. That prompted one of the officers on scene to fire at the man to get the shotgun out of his hands.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- The House of Representatives today unanimously approved an amendment offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) expressing Congress's will that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) fully implement changes recommended by its Office of Inspector General for Cairo's public housing system.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died after a tree fell on her car during Friday night's storms.
HARDIN CO. (WSIL) -- Cave-In-Rock ferry reopens after mechanical issue.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Brendt Christensen looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a guilty verdict was announced against him in the 2017 killing of a 26-year-old Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois.
(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service in Paducah found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage across Carlisle, Ballard, and McCracken counties, as well as at Moors Marina, along Kentucky Lake.
