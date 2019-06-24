Green Party presidential candidate campaigns in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Green Party presidential candidate campaigns in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.

Dario Hunter is a member of the school board in Youngstown, Ohio.

Monday, he told voters in Carbondale about his liberal policy ideas, including a more robust Green New Deal, better access to healthcare, and a Bill of Rights for people of color.

Hunter said he plans to highlight how Democrats and Republicans have ignored the average American.

"You gotta have somebody in 2020 who is going to be loud and proud and stand out and step to the forefront," Hunter said. "Especially when you have a situation where the two parties have consistently marginalized other voices."

Hunter is also doing a meet and greet with voters at Pagliai's Pizza Monday, June 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

More information about his platform can be found on his website.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.