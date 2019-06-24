Green Party presidential candidate campaigns in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man running for the Green Party presidential nomination makes a campaign stop in southern Illinois.

Dario Hunter is a member of the school board in Youngstown, Ohio.

Monday, he told voters in Carbondale about his liberal policy ideas, including a more robust Green New Deal, better access to healthcare, and a Bill of Rights for people of color.

Hunter said he plans to highlight how Democrats and Republicans have ignored the average American.

"You gotta have somebody in 2020 who is going to be loud and proud and stand out and step to the forefront," Hunter said. "Especially when you have a situation where the two parties have consistently marginalized other voices."

Hunter is also doing a meet and greet with voters at Pagliai's Pizza Monday, June 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

More information about his platform can be found on his website.