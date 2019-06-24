Sheriff releases name of woman who died in Friday's storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff releases name of woman who died in Friday's storms

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died after a tree fell on her car during Friday evening's storms.

Sheriff Randy Kern said Gwendolyn (Gwen) Childress of Mounds died just before 5 p.m. Friday night when a tree fell on her car while she was driving along Old US Route 51 south of Ullin. 

Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry said Childress died on impact. 

There were multiple reports of 70 mile per hour winds throughout southern Illinois during the storms. 

Childress was 48-years-old and was a mother of three. 

There were no passengers in the car and no other vehicles were involved. 

According to the Pulaski County Jail Administrator, Childress has worked at the jail since May of 2015 as a food service administrator. 

Funeral arrangements are pending at Massie Funeral Home in Mounds

