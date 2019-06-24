Civil War reenactment cancelled again after reinstatement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Civil War reenactment cancelled again after reinstatement

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Unspecified security concerns have forced the cancellation of this year's Civil War reenactment at a northeastern Illinois forest preserve.

Civil War Days was scheduled for July 13 and 14 in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. On Monday, Lake County Forest Preserve District board president Angelo Kyle said Civil War Days could not continue because of concerning "vigorous conversations" made about the event.

Kyle ordered the cancellation of the event in a June 11 posting on the district's website.

A lengthy and sometimes pointed discussion followed during the forest preserve district's board meeting. Board members and residents questioned whether Kyle's action violated not only board procedures, but also the value and message of the Civil War re-enactment. Kyle reversed his stance and apologized for the confusion.

Past Civil War Days have featured battle re-enactments, actors portraying historical figures, period crafts and games and military and civilian encampments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.