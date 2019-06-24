Missouri requests 2nd federal disaster declaration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri requests 2nd federal disaster declaration

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is requesting another federal disaster declaration to help after flooding, tornadoes and severe storms hit the state.

Kehoe sent the request Monday on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is on vacation.

The state is asking the federal government for individual assistance in more than 40 counties. If granted, a declaration would give residents in those counties access to federal help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other expenses related to severe weather damage.

This is Missouri's second federal disaster request this year. President Donald Trump granted the first request in May.

Severe weather has continued to barrage the state since then.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.