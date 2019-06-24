Christensen found guilty in murder of visiting Chinese scholar

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died after a tree fell on her car during Friday night's storms.
HARDIN CO. (WSIL) -- Cave-In-Rock ferry reopens after mechanical issue.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Brendt Christensen looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a guilty verdict was announced against him in the 2017 killing of a 26-year-old Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois.
(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service in Paducah found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage across Carlisle, Ballard, and McCracken counties, as well as at Moors Marina, along Kentucky Lake.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Was Friday's storm a derecho? It's been a question many have asked our meteorologists.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday morning is once again starting off with wet weather as light showers work across the area. The best chances for rain today will be through the early morning hours.
MARION (WSIL) -- According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday night a little after 8 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Lane.
WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help. .
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.
