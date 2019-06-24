Indiana embracing competition as Illinois expands casinos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana embracing competition as Illinois expands casinos

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) - Indiana's governor says he's confident the state's casinos will compete effectively against a slew of new casino sites in Illinois.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Gov. Eric Holcomb called gambling an "uber-competitive industry" after lawmakers in both states approved the legalization of sports betting this spring.

Holcomb signed a bill in May that allowed the owner of two Gary casino boats on Lake Michigan to move to an on-land site in the city. It also set up the process for opening a casino in Terre Haute.

Illinois' bill allows for adding casinos in Chicago and its suburbs, Rockford, Danville and southern Illinois. It would increase gambling slots at the state's 10 existing casinos and add them at horse racing tracks.

Holcomb also criticized Illinois' move to legalize recreational marijuana.

