Former alderman sentenced to year in corruption case

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges after an investigation revealed he took thousands of dollars from a charitable fund he created to spend on his daughter's college tuition, gambling and other personal expenses has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison.

In sentencing 66-year-old Willie Cochran on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said Cochran is part of "long and pathetic tradition" of political corruption. Cochran is Chicago's 30th alderman since 1972 to be convicted of crimes tied to official duties and his sentencing comes as Alderman Edward Burke faces federal racketeering charges and days after federal agents raided another alderman's office.

The alderman and former police officer pleaded guilty to in March to wire fraud, admitting he took more than $14,000.

