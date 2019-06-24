Cave-In-Rock ferry out of service - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cave-In-Rock ferry out of service

Posted: Updated:

HARDIN CO. (WSIL) -- The Cave-In-Rock ferry halted service shortly before noon on Monday.

The operator says the ferry suffered a mechanical issue forcing the closure. 

The ferry will be shut down until further notice, and drivers will need to seek alternate routes. 

Stay with News 3 for updates.

