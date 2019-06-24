Case on hold for man charged with posing as missing child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Case on hold for man charged with posing as missing child

CINCINNATI (AP) - The case of a 24-year-old Ohio man charged with impersonating a long-missing child is on hold in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett earlier granted a sealed motion filed by Brian Michael Rini's (REE'-neez) attorney and canceled a scheduled final pretrial hearing. A court notice filed Monday stated the June 24 trial date was vacated, with no new date set.

Rini has pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal agents and one of aggravated identity theft.

Federal prison records indicate he's being held in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Court records show Rini was treated in 2017 at an Ohio center for mental health or substance abuse problems.

