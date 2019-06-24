Preliminary EF-1 tornado confirmed in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Preliminary EF-1 tornado confirmed in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- An EF-1 tornado caused damage in Kentucky Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Paducah said preliminary EF-1 tornado damage was found at Moors Marina, along Kentucky Lake.

Kentucky Lake posted several pictures of the damage from Sunday's storms.

