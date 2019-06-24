Walgreens to provide drug disposal packets free to customers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Walgreens to provide drug disposal packets free to customers

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Walgreens is making it easier for customers dispose of unused drugs safely.

The drugstore chain said Monday that at each of its more than 9,500 U.S. locations, it will offer packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them in the trash at home.

The DisposeRx packets will be available at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kiosks at 1,400 pharmacies.

Walmart began providing DisposeRx packets to pharmacy customers last year.

Federal regulators say patients should dispose expired or unused medications as quickly as possible to prevent them from being taken accidentally or misused.

