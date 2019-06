WSIL -- A new faith-based book about a man struggling with day-to-day problems is now in store shelves and online.

It's called, "Thee Black Marker". Author, Katrina Monique Washington, stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the inspiration behind the book. Thee Black Marker is based on a man struggling in the workforce while juggling a family and trying to do the right thing. To learn more about the author and book click here.