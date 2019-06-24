What is a Derecho? Friday's storms met the criteria

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Was Friday's storm a derecho? It's been a question many have asked our meteorologists.

By definition, "a derecho (pronounced "deh-REY-cho") is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms variously known as a squall line, bow echo, or quasi-linear convective system."

Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado at times, the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term "straight-line wind damage" sometimes is used to describe derecho damage.

More specifically, a derecho is a thunderstorm complex that produces a damaging wind swath of at least 250 miles featuring winds of at least 60 miles per hour along much of its path.

Derechos are not uncommon in the central U.S. Most commonly, they occur in the late spring and summer in two corridors, one from the upper Mississippi Valley southeast into the Ohio Valley, and the other from the southern Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Friday's complex of storms fits. The storms started late Thursday night in Nebraska and tracked to the east and southeast throughout the day on Friday. It arrived into our region in the later afternoon on Friday packing widespread winds of 60 miles per hour with occasional gusts from 70 to 75 miles per hour.

Damage included trees and power lines down in addition to several buildings with windows blown out and damage to a dock on Kentucky Lake.

The complex of storms continued into Friday night all the way through Tennessee, northern Georgia, and to the South Carolina coast, tracking more than 1000 miles.

In total, more than 14 states felt the impact of the storms.

The storms killed three people on Friday, two of those right here in our region.

Police say a 48-year-old woman died in Pulaski County after a tree landed on her car as she drove on Old Highway 51 just south of Ullin. A separate incident in Mounds sent a 15 year old girl to the hospital when a tree landed on her in a park.

A second person died as a result of a tree falling on a boat on the Current River near Van Buren, Missouri.

In the region, derecho is often used to symbolically describe the devastating wind damage that occurred on May 8, 2009. While that too was a derecho, it's important to note that one was historically strong and most do not create damage quite that severe.