What is a Derecho? Friday's storms met the criteria

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Was Friday's storm a derecho? It's been a question many have asked our meteorologists.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday morning is once again starting off with wet weather as light showers work across the area. The best chances for rain today will be through the early morning hours.
MARION (WSIL) -- According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday night a little after 8 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Lane.
WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help. .
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the rain, Street Machine Nationals is expected to draw in thousands by the end of the weekend.
WSIL -- Heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Jackson, Williamson, and Saline counties Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts participated in the 2nd annual Jeepin' for St. Jude's Poker Run.
CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation
