University of Missouri System touts new health institute

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri System officials say a new health institute focused on personalized medicine should bring hope to Missourians suffering from deadly diseases.

The official groundbreaking for the $220.8 million NextGen Precision Health Institute was held on Friday at the University of Missouri campus.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the center is expected to open in October 2012. It is the first research facility opened on the Columbia campus since the Bond Life Sciences Center opened in 2004.

System President Mun Choi said the center will predict, prevent and cure cancer, neurological and vascular diseases. Current researchers at the system's other campuses and health facilities will collaborate with researchers at the new institute.

The center received $10 million from the state this year. The university has pledged $50 million.

