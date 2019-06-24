2 injured in small plane crash at airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 injured in small plane crash at airport

VINE GROVE, Ky. (AP) - Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Kentucky.

News reports cite a statement from the Vine Grove Police Department saying a single-engine aircraft crashed Sunday evening at the Vine Grove Airport.

Police said two people on board were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not release their names or any updates on their conditions.

A man who lives near the airport told The News-Enterprise he was the first on the scene and called emergency crews. Jeff Lincoln said the plane clipped a tree and stalled before crashing.

