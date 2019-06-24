Illinois boy, 15, dies in crash at Michigan dirt bike race - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois boy, 15, dies in crash at Michigan dirt bike race

ARBELA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old Illinois boy has died after a crash during a dirt bike race in Michigan.

The Tuscola County sheriff's office says in a statement that the crash happened Saturday at Baja Acres in Arbela Township, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The boy's name wasn't immediately released. The sheriff's office says he was from Cambridge, Illinois, and he had family at the track at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the boy fell and became separated from his bike, and "the riders behind could not avoid striking him." The crash is under investigation.

