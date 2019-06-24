Kansas man drowns trying to rescue woman on Missouri river - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas man drowns trying to rescue woman on Missouri river

Posted: Updated:

NOEL, Mo. (AP) - A 26-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man died when he tried to rescue a woman on a Missouri river.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jacob Farley drowned Friday while trying to rescue a woman near the Elk River Dam at Noel.

The patrol's report says the woman had been swept under water at the dam. Farley drowned when he jumped into the river downstream to try and rescue her.

Noel firefighters were able to rescue the woman using a throw rope.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.