More wet weather Monday, but sunshine returns Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday morning is once again starting off with wet weather as light showers work across the area. The best chances for rain today will be through the early morning hours with a fair amount of dry time expected by lunch time. 

An isolated shower or storm is possible Monday afternoon out ahead of a cold front, but once the front sweeps through, that will bring an end to the rain. 

Tuesday brings a return of sunshine!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the workweek forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

