Police: 3 dead following fiery crash on Chicago's west side

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say three people have died following a fiery crash in Chicago.

The crash happened Sunday evening on the city's west side. Police say two cars collided and one of the cars struck a pole, catching fire.

Police say two people in the car that hit the pole fled and three others in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car had what were described as minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation and police say two people described as "persons of interest" were being questioned.

