Kentucky city hires consultant to find recycling solutions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has hired a consultant to try to find solutions for its recycling program.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington stopped recycling all paper products last month. Then the recycling center was closed for almost a week this month after an aluminum sorting machine broke down.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the recycling center is outdated and doesn't meet the city's needs. Gorton says like other residents, she feels like she's doing something wrong when she puts a piece of paper into a trash can.

Lexington hired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Resource Recycling Systems to analyze potential solutions. According to a contract approved by the council in May, the company will be paid up to $224,855 for its report.

