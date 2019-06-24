South Carolina looks to weed its way into hemp farming boom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

South Carolina looks to weed its way into hemp farming boom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is projecting a 1,200% increase in hemp farming acreage, as the state looks to join in on the booming market with others in the region.

The Post and Courier reports South Carolina has 113 permitted growers this year planting about 3,300 acres, up from 20 growers and 256 acres last year.

The increase is attributed to the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed limitations on hemp cultivation.

Jason Eargle is the founder of growing and processing center Brackish Solutions. He says the market for hemp is growing exponentially and could expand into the textile and biofuel industries.

Most of the hemp demand stems from the popularity of CBD oil.

With five years in the hemp-farming business, Kentucky has 1,035 approved growers and the region's largest acreage, at 6,700.

