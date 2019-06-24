ISP investigating officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday night a little after 8 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Lane.

When officers arrived, they saw a man standing on the front porch holding what appeared to be a shotgun. After multiple requests to drop the gun, a Marion police officer shot the man. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Lucas K. Johnson, 40.

The police officer was not injured in the incident.

Illinois State Police was called in to conduct an official investigation.