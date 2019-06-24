ISP investigating officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday night a little after 8 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Lane.
WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help. .
WSIL -- Strong storms have impacted folks all across the viewing area this weekend, leaving downed trees, power lines and flooding in their wake.
WSIL -- The chance for thunderstorms is back this morning through this afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the rain, Street Machine Nationals is expected to draw in thousands by the end of the weekend.
WSIL -- Heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Jackson, Williamson, and Saline counties Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts participated in the 2nd annual Jeepin' for St. Jude's Poker Run.
WSIL -- This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.
