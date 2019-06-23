Flooding concerns mount for Grand Tower homeowner

WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.
WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help. .
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help. .
WSIL -- Strong storms have impacted folks all across the viewing area this weekend, leaving downed trees, power lines and flooding in their wake.
WSIL -- Strong storms have impacted folks all across the viewing area this weekend, leaving downed trees, power lines and flooding in their wake.
WSIL -- The chance for thunderstorms is back this morning through this afternoon.
WSIL -- The chance for thunderstorms is back this morning through this afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the rain, Street Machine Nationals is expected to draw in thousands by the end of the weekend.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the rain, Street Machine Nationals is expected to draw in thousands by the end of the weekend.
WSIL -- Heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Jackson, Williamson, and Saline counties Saturday.
WSIL -- Heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Jackson, Williamson, and Saline counties Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts participated in the 2nd annual Jeepin' for St. Jude's Poker Run.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts participated in the 2nd annual Jeepin' for St. Jude's Poker Run.
WSIL -- This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.
WSIL -- This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.
CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation
CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation