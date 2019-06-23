Flooding concerns mount for Grand Tower homeowner

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After water pumps fell behind in Grand Tower this weekend, two more were brought in Sunday to help.

The pumps are on the south side of town, pumping water sitting inside the levee back into the Big Muddy River.

82 year-old June Morgan has lived just south of Grand Tower on Route 3 for more than 30 years. She says this flood reminds her of the flood of 1973 and 1993, however, she says the water on her property is actually higher than she's ever seen before.

Morgan says flooding has become more frequent and she's worried she'll have to leave her home.

"You do a lot of praying, but, sometimes you get very disgusted that your prayers are not answered. But anyway, you have to continue. This water, we just got the sandbags down in time because this water wasn't here yesterday and as you can see it's almost up to the sandbags now," said Morgan.

Morgan says she doesn't even look at the forecast anymore because its become too depressing for her. She said she's just waiting for the water to go down and taking things day-by-day.