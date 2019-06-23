High winds knock down trees, damage docks in Kentucky

WSIL -- Sunday evening's severe storms knocked down trees and power lines in southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and Kentucky.

News Three viewer Tresa Storto sent in pictures showing the badly damaged docks at Moors Resort and Marina on Kentucky Lake. The roof was peeled back and the dozens of boats docked there lay under debris.

"Paducah Drone" captured video of the docks from the sky. In the video, it shows the longer dock sustained the most damage, with a large section in the middle completely collapsed.

In Pope County, Illinois, the Emergency Management Agency posted pictures on Facebook showing county workers clearing Eddyville Blacktop and Old Golconda Road.

News Three also had reports of damage in Paducah, Kentucky.