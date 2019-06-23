A break from the rain is right around the corner - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A break from the rain is right around the corner

WSIL -- Strong storms have impacted folks all across the viewing area this weekend, leaving downed trees, power lines and flooding in their wake.  The good news is that the break is finally almost here.  Showers and storms will linger through the night and into tomorrow morning but the severe threat has ended.  Tomorrow remaining rain and storms will slowly clear from west to east throughout the day with high temperatures topping out in the low 83s.  

Enjoy the break from the rain!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning.  

