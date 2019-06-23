Aurora, battery maker to host jobs event for city residents - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Aurora, battery maker to host jobs event for city residents

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A car battery maker is working with Aurora to offer jobs to residents of the suburban Chicago city.

Mayor Richard Irvin's office says Clarios is hiring for two dozen second- and third-shift positions at a production facility in the Fox Valley. Pay starts at $15.50 per hour and can increase to $22 per hour. Openings begin in August.

Irvin and Clarios will host a hiring event on July 17 at City Hall. Clarios applications can be completed at the event and interviews will be held onsite.

Irvin's office says majority of the more than 200 people work at the facility live in Aurora. The company's global headquarters is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

