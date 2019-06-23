Kentucky fugitive arrested in Ohio - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A man who failed to appear in a Kentucky court on kidnapping and other federal charges has been captured in Ohio.

FBI spokesman Timothy Beam in Louisville says in a news release that Bryan Douglas Conley was caught Saturday in Ada, Ohio.

News outlets report Conley was originally arrested in January in Leitchfield, Kentucky, and was released while awaiting trial on charges that he kidnapped a Brentwood, Tennessee, woman and demanded a ransom from her parents.

The FBI says Conley removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle on Interstate 65 near Smiths Grove on Friday and failed to appear in federal court on a superseding indictment.

The indictment charges Conley with kidnapping, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and additional counts of interstate threatening communications.

