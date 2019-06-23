2-vehicle crash kills 4 in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2-vehicle crash kills 4 in Kentucky

WHEATCROFT, Ky. (AP) - Police are investigating a crash that killed four people in western Kentucky.

State Police in Madisonville say in a news release the accident occurred Saturday when a car slid into the oncoming lane and collided with a pickup truck on Kentucky Route 109 in Wheatcroft.

The statement says the car that hydroplaned was driven by 23-year-old Eduardo Lopez of Madisonville. Lopez and three passengers in the car, Jorge Chavez, Miguel Brico, and Christina Chavez, all of Madisonville, were pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers' ages weren't immediately known.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were taken to a Madisonville hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

